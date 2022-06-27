Drug trafficking: Kerala Police nab Ghana native from Bengaluru

Karunagappally (Kollam): Christian Udo, a 28-year-old man belonging to the West African country of Ghana, has been arrested by the Kerala Police for trafficking narcotic substances, including MDMA and heroin.

According to police, Udo was nabbed from Bengaluru with 52 grams of MDMA. He is one of the major links in the international racket supplying drugs to Kerala, said officials.

Udo’s arrest took place following a series of investigations by the Kerala Police. Three weeks ago, a youth named Ajith belonging to Kollam had been nabbed by the police for carrying 52 grams of MDMA. On interrogating Ajith, police learnt about his associate, another youth named Anwar from Palakkad.

Police soon traced Anwar and questioned him. Anwar told the team that the drugs were supplied to him by a man hailing from Ghana who lived in Bengaluru.

Wasting no time, a team led by Karunagappally station house officer G Gopakumar arrived in Bengaluru. The team subsequently located Udo at Sarjapura locality and arrested him using force.

“We inspected Udo’s phone and found that he sold MDMA costing at least Rs 50 lakh in Kerala every month,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.