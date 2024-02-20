2 Kollam youths die in bike accident in Bengaluru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 20, 2024 12:42 PM IST Updated: February 20, 2024 01:51 PM IST
S Vishnu Kumar; Alby G Jacob.

Bengaluru: Two Malayali students died in a bike accident here after their two-wheeler crashed into a divider while attempting to avoid a pothole. The deceased are S Vishnu Kumar (22), son of Suresh Kumar, of Kalluvathukkal in Parippally, Kollam, and Alby G Jacob (22), son of Jacob George, of Maruthamonpally in Pooyappally, Kollam.

The accident happened in Kannuru on the Hennur-Bagalur road on Monday night. Both Vishnu and Alby were degree students of Koshys College in Kothanur.

The bodies were shifted to the Ambedkar Medical College with the help of AIKMCC workers. Mortal remains of the deceased will be handed over to their families after postmortem.

