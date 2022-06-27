Vijay Babu arrested, let on bail in sexual assault case

Kochi: Film personality Vijay Babu was on Monday arrested, and then later granted bail in connection with the sexual assault case filed by an actress in April.

The bail was granted after submitting Rs 5 lakh and with two sureties on the condition that Vijay will make himself available for questioning from 9 am to 6 pm till July 3.

He is also barred from leaving the State.

The police had questioned him earlier today at the Ernakulam South Station. He will now be taken for medical examination.

According to Manorama News, Vijay will also be taken to places mentioned by the complainant for gathering evidence.

It was on April 22 that the woman - a new entrant in the world of Mollywood - approached the police with her complaint.

In it, she alleges that Vijay Babu - the founder of a film production company - sexually harassed her on the pretence of giving her a role.

The police had issued a lookout notice then after learning that Vijay Babu had fled the country. His passport was also cancelled.

Two cases were registered against Vijay - one, for sexually harassing a young actress; the other, for revealing the name of the victim, which is a crime.

The court has also warned Vijay against defaming the complainant or her family members, especially through social media.

Vijay, however, had maintained that this is all a ploy to taint his reputation.