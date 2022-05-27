Film industry friend flew to Dubai to hand over credit cards to Vijay Babu

Kochi: Actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu received help from a friend as the former arrived in Dubai as soon as a sexual assault case was registered against him a month ago by a young actress, the police say.

The friend who is associated with the film industry dashed off to Dubai to hand over two credit cards. Babu sought financial help from his friend in Kerala as he was running out of money in Dubai. This was found during a probe by the Kochi Police.

Babu's overseas stay has prolonged as he awaits the Kerala High Court decision on his anticipatory bail plea.

The police got reliable information that the friend, who was on the shooting sets of a new movie in Kodungalloor, immediately boarded a flight to Dubai from the Cochin International Airport, and later handed over two credit cards to the accused.

Meanwhile, the investigators are planning to question an actress, who reportedly tried to persuade the complainant to withdraw the case against Babu. It is this actress who has been managing the film production work and other financial dealings of the Babu-owned Friday Film House ever since the latter fled to Dubai.