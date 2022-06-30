Anthrax outbreak in Athirapilly forest: Nothing to worry, says official

Thrissur: There is nothing to worry about the deaths of some wild boars due to an anthrax outbreak in Kerala's Athirappilly forest region in the last few days, a senior Thrissur district health official said on Thursday.



The official told PTI that a meeting would be held during the day to discuss preventive steps, even as the Animal Husbandry department was carrying out vaccination of domestic cattle in the area following the death of around 5 to 6 wild boars due to anthrax near the forest borders.

Presently, there was no need to worry about the disease spreading to humans or cattle, the official added.

On Wednesday, state Health Minister Veena George had said the presence of anthrax has been confirmed in wild boars in the Athirappilly forest area.

"Wild boars have died en masse in the Athirappilly forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection," she had said.

George also stated that the health department was taking immediate steps to prevent the spread of anthrax, a bacteria naturally found in soil and commonly affecting domestic and wild animals when they contact it.