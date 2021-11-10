2 teak trees cut down in Athirappilly for shooting short film on tree-felling

Thrissur: Even as a controversy rages over a move to axe trees near the Mullaperiyar Dam, it has emerged that trees were cut down within the Athirappilly forest range apparently for the shooting of a short film on tree-felling.

Two teak trees were reportedly chopped down in the Vazhachal division of the Athirappilly forest range.

It is also alleged no permission was granted for the shoot.

Perumbavoor Divisional Forest Officer (Timber Sales) G Prasad, along with two woodcutters, had unlawfully entered the coupe in the Athirappilly range and chopped down the trees, as per a report by the Vazhachal DFO R Lakshmi.

The report has been submitted to the central zone forest conservator.

The DFO, who came with the team to shoot the short film , did not allegedly seek permission to cut the trees. Nor did he inform the officers concerned about entering the coupe.