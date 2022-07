A 7-year-old and her aunt were killed after a speeding car rammed into a group waiting to cross a road at Purakkad in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Nasriya, daughter of Jaleel of Mamood, Nooranad and her aunt Mini died in the accident. Four others sustained injuries and are being treated at the Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha.

The group was returning from the beach when a car headed toward Alappuzha rammed into them.

The car driver was taken into custody by the Ambalappuzha Police.