Kerala rains | IMD issues yellow alert in all districts

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the heavy rains expected to lash Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in all 14 districts of the State.

The State may receive rainfall ranging from 6.45 cm to 11.55 cm within the next 24 hours.

The hilly regions in Kerala may receive heavy rains along with strong thunder activity. It has been warned that the hilly areas which had received heavy rainfall in the past few days are to observe a high alert equivalent to an orange alert today.

The IMD has informed that widespread and isolated rainfall may lash the State in the next four days.

Fishermen have been banned from venturing into the sea along Kerala’s coasts until July 15.