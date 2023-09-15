Kerala likely to receive widespread rain, yellow alert in 11 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain for the next 5 days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.



A low pressure circulation situated above Chattisgarh is likely to move above Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours bringing isolated rainfall to Kerala.

A yellow alert has been issued in 11 districts excluding Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The Met department has warned fishermen against venturing into the seas from Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.