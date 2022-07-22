Malayalam
African swine fever case detected in Kerala's Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: African swine fever was reported in Kerala's Wayanad district, officials said on Friday.

The case was confirmed by a laboratory in Bhopal. The samples were collected by Animal Wefare Department from a farm at the Thavinjal, Kaniyaram in Wayanad after five pigs died here last week.

Measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease, the Animal Welfare Department informed.

African swine flu cases have been reported from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Assam last week.

Though this infection does not pose a threat to humans, animal husbandry workers who comes in contact with an infected pig can spread this infection to other animals.

This infection was first detected in the animals in Africa in 1920.

