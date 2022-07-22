Rabid dog bites five in Kottayam district

Vaikom: A stray dog that bit five people here in Kerala's Kottayam district has tested positive for rabies.

The five who were bitten have been moved to the Kottayam Medical College for treatment.

They are Thankamma, Thangamani, Chandran, Purushu - all in their 70s - and Shibu (40).

Those who came in contact with them were directed to reach the Vaikom Taluk Hospital.

The attack happened in the Kizhakkenadam and Thottuvakkam areas of Vaikom. It is mostly the elderly passers-by who were bitten by the dog.

It is suspected that the dog has also bitten other stray dogs in the area. This has got the residents of the region anxious.

As soon as the attack was reported, Vaikom Municipality officials sent the body of the dog to the inspection centre in Thiruvalla. Rabies was confirmed after.

However, the people here vented their anger about the inaction of the officials here despite several complaints being lodged against the stray dog menace.

The incident comes just weeks after a 19-year-old girl from Palakkad died due to rabies after she was bitten by a dog while on her way to college.



Her life could not be saved despite being administered four rounds of rabies vaccines.

Though the Kerala government had rushed a new set of vaccines following the incident admitting a shortage in the state's reserves and acknowledging that it was late to place new orders, the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited has decided to not distribute them as this set is yet to receive approval from the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL).

It has instead sought to purchase 5,000 vials of CDL-certified rabies vaccines from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited.