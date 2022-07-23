Students, teachers of Kerala schools told to hoist National Flag at home

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of the Union Government's 'Tricolour in every home' initiative, all students, teachers and non-teaching staff of schools in Kerala have been urged to hoist the National Flag at their houses from August 13 to 15. The State General Education Department has issued a circular directing the same in accordance with the direction of the Union Department of Cultural Affairs.

The flags can be made using cloth at schools or can be procured from the Kudumbasree. Their length and breadth should be of 3:2 ratio.

As amendments have been made to the flag code, polyester cloth can also be used to make flags and it can be stitched on a sewing machine.

At schools, flags can be made with the cooperation of Parent-Teacher Association or in association with the National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps, Scouts and Guides, Student-Police Cadets and other school clubs.

The flags made by Kudumbasree units in the polyester mix and cotton cloths are priced at Rs 20, Rs 25, Rs 30 and Rs 40 depending on the size. The required number of flags must be informed to the local self-governance institution secretary on Saturday. The payments for the flags made by Kudumbasree must be made when the flags are delivered to the schools. The possibility of selling flags through the Gem portal can also be considered if needed.

The circular is silent on who would bear the cost for the same.

The State of Kerala has entrusted Kudumbasree, the neighbourhood community organisation, with the work of flag making as they have more than 4,000 tailoring units in the State.

The Har Ghar Thiranga campaign is aimed to encourage people to bring the National Flag home to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence and the 75th anniversary of the tricolour. The platinum jubilee of Independence, which falls on August 15, this year, is being celebrated under a grandiose 75-week campaign named Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.