164 cooperative societies in Kerala unable to release depositors’ money

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 164 cooperative societies in the State are not in a position to return the depositors’ money, like the case of Karuvannur bank.

Thrissur Karalam native woman named Philomena aged 70, had died two days ago, deprived of money for advance medical treatment, despite having a Rs 30 lakh deposit with Karuvannur Cooperative bank.

Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan explained in the Assembly last day that there are 164 cooperative societies which are not able to return the depositors’ money even after the deposit term has ended.

Most such societies are in the Thiruvananthapuram district – 37 of them, including Kandala Service Cooperative bank where Rs 100 crore misappropriation was found.

The numbers in other districts go like Kottayam 22, Pathanamthitta 15, Alappuzha 15, Kollam 12, Malappuram 12, Thrissur 11, Kannur 11, Ernakulam 8, Kozhikode 7, Palakkad 5, Idukki 4, Kasaragod 3 and Wayanad 2.