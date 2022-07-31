Heavy rain lashes central Kerala, at least one landslide reported

Heavy rains lashed Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts and at least one landslide was reported on Sunday

In Kottayam district, a landslide was reported at Moonilavu Village. Though water level is rising in the Moonilavu Town, the district disaster management authority has reported no serious damages.

Meanwhile, floodwater has entered the Karinilam Junction along the Mundakkayam-Erumeli route.

Unconfirmed reports state that a landslide hit Konni in the Pathanamthitta district.

Besides rise in water level in the Achenkovil River, the water bodies in Koodal, Kalanjur and Konni also witnessed heavy flow.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority's 7pm update stated that rain with thunderstorms can be expected throughout the state over the next three hours.

Wind speed gusting upto 40km/hr is also likely "in one or two places in all districts in Kerala", reported the authority.

Earlier on the day, several persons were stranded following a torrent near the Meenmutty Waterfalls in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala witnessed a rain-related casualty on the day when a tourist from Tamil Nadu died at the Kumbhavurutti Waterfalls in Kollam after being caught in a torrent.