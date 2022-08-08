Pinarayi staging security show, delegates target CM at CPI meet

Kottayam: A section of the leaders of the CPI, the second largest party in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), have raised severe criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The delegates at the CPI district conference in Kottayam said the chief minister has tarnished the image of the government. In a scathing criticism, the CPI delegates said the CM was staging a “security show”.

The excellent performance of the Agriculture and Civil Supplies ministries – which were CPI portfolios - in the last term of the LDF Government paved the way for the LDF’s second term. However, no such consideration is being given by the second LDF Pinarayi government, some delegates said. Allegations that the CPI state leadership has become Pinarayi’s B Team also came up during the conference.

The CPI state leadership did not intervene or protect national executive committee member Annie Raja when she was taunted by CPM leader M M Mani, said the representatives from Thalayolaparambu. Other representatives stood up and applauded the criticism raised by CPI representatives from Thalayolaprambu.

A few CPI representatives said the CM has been staging a ‘security show’ and scoffed at it. The representatives from Pala, Poonjar, Changanassery, Kottayam and Thalayolaparambu constituencies participated in the discussions on day one.

Santhosh Kumar likely to be district secretary

V K Santhosh Kumar, currently CPI district assistant secretary and AITUC district secretary has been reportedly suggested by the CPI state leadership as the party district secretary. Outgoing district secretary C K Sashidharan is being considered for the post of State assistant secretary.

O P A Salam, Plantation Corporation chairman, who was considered for the secretary’s post in the initial round of discussions, is to continue in his current position. John V Joseph and Mohan Chennamkulam would be considered as the district assistant secretaries.

R Susheelan, who is currently an assistant secretary is to step down from his position. AITUC state secretary V B Binu is likely to be named for the district council secretary’s position.