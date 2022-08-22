Supplyco staff to get 8.33 % bonus

Thiruvananthapuram: The employees of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) will be provided an 8.33 percent bonus for the festival of Onam, said Minister G.R. Anil.

The ex-gratia allowance limit for permanent employees, drawing a monthly salary of up to Rs 24,000 and having a minimum 30-day attendance in the last financial year, has been fixed at Rs 7,000. As per this, the staff belonging to this criterion will receive Rs 6,996 as bonus.

Those employees deployed at Supplyco on a deputation basis and drawing a salary not more than Rs 34,240 per month will be granted a bonus of Rs 4,000, it was decided during the discussions held by the Food and Civil Supplies Minister with various unions.

The bonus for temporary employees, drawing a monthly salary of Rs 24,000 and having a minimum 180-day attendance, has been increased to Rs 3,750. The employees with attendance below 180 days will be provided a bonus in proportion to their attendance.

In the case of Supplyco staff belonging to permanent and temporary categories but drawing a monthly salary of over Rs 24,000, and the deputation employees with more than Rs 34,240 monthly salary, a festival allowance to be decided by the Government will be extended.

A festival advance of Rs 25, 000 will be allocated to permanent staff on the condition that they should repay the same in 10 equal installments. Besides, all employees will be given a gift coupon of Rs 900 to purchase commodities from the outlets of Supplyco.

Supplyco Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi and General Manager Sriram Venkitaraman also attended the meeting.