Onam food kit distribution from August 23

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to carry out the state-level inauguration of Onam food kit distribution to the ration shop owners on August 22.

The free food kits with 14 items including the cloth carry bag, would be distributed until September 7.

On August 23 and 24, the kits would be distributed to the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) – yellow card holders. Priority House Hold (PHH), the pink card holders can get their kits on August 25, 26 and 27.

The kits in view of Onam would be distributed to the Non-Priority Subsidy (NPS) – blue card holders on August 29, 30, and 31, while those for the Non-Priority Non-Subsidy (NPNS) - white card holders would be given away on September 1, 2 and 3.

Those who are not able to get their kits on the stipulated dates can get their kits from the PDS shops on September 4, 5, 6 and 7. September 4 would be a working day for the ration shop owners. Minister for Food and Civil supplies, G R Anil, requested all cardholders to get their kits from their respective ration shops themselves.

The portability system in place in connection with the ration distribution may be avoided in the case of getting the Onam food kits, the minister said.

The packing of kits is in progress in the 1,400 centres of Supplyco. As many as 87 lakh food kits are expected to be distributed. About 57 lakh kits are ready. Online review meetings of the officials are being held every day to assess the progress in packing. Special squads have also been deployed to ensure the quality and weight of the items in the food kits.

It has been decided to include banana chips in some kits as a replacement for sharkkara varatty / sharkkara upperi owing to the latter’s shortage. The Civil Supplies Department officials will reach the doorstep of all Government recognized welfare institutions and deliver the kits. The kits would be door delivered to the tribal colonies also.

From this year onwards, Supplyco has decided to sell special food kits during the festive seasons of Onam, Christmas, and Ramzan.

Onam food kit



Cashew nuts: 50 gms



Milma ghee: 50 ml

Sabari chilly powder: 100 gm

Turmeric powder: 100 gm

Cardamom: 20 gm

Coconut oil: 500 ml

Tea dust: 100 gm

Sharkkara varatty: 100 gm

Unakkallari (Kerala raw rice/ payasam rice): 500 gm

Sugar: 1 kg

Green gram / Moong: 500 gm

Toor dal: 250 gm

Table salt: 1 kg

Cloth carry bag: 1