ABVP behind CPM office attack: Kerala Police

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the state police remains clueless about the attack on the AKG Centre held two months ago, it has claimed to have made a breakthrough in the stone pelting incident at the CPM district committee office here within 24 hours.

According to reports, the police have linked the suspects to ABVP, the students' organisation of RSS. It is alleged that the attack on the party office by 2am on Saturday was in retaliation to a clash with CPM activists at Vanchiyoor a day before.

It is understood that the police checked over 20 CCTV footage to identify the suspects. As per reports, at the time of writing, BJP activists have assembled in numbers outside a private hospital in the city where the suspects are admitted.

The BJP had claimed the youth whom the police suspect to be involved in the attack were injured in the clash at Vanchiyoor and were hospitalised.

It is understood that the police checked the CCTV footage from the hospital to ascertain their theory that the youth had sneaked out, pelted stones, and returned to the hospital.

Two cars, including that of CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan were damaged in the attack. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the district committee office to take stock of the situation.

Nagappan later claimed that nine youngsters on three bikes had launched the attack. The CPM had spontaneously pointed fingers at the RSS with LDF Convener EP Jayarajan branding the suspects, 'RSS criminals'.