Man who lent helping hand during 2018 flood seeks help for surgery

Thiruvananthapuram: Shyam Kumar was showered with praises by ministers on their social media accounts for his efforts to help people displaced by the disastrous floods that marooned several parts of Kerala in 2018.

Now, he leads a miserable life with not enough money for his treatment as he suffers from chronic kidney disease. He even lost a leg in between.



Shyam’s right leg was in a folded state right from his birth. As his leg could not be unfolded, it was amputated through surgery at the age of 10. He has a major renal disease too.

Earlier, while in college, he had a catheter and urine bag attached to his body. As the disease aggravated, his studies had to be stopped.

He has undergone 14 surgeries so far. For 12 of the surgeries, he did not have to seek help. With the family’s financial situation getting worse, he had to borrow money. The family relies on the meagre income of his father, who is a daily wage labourer.

Shyam Kumar, son of Saralakumari and K Sreekumar of Sandhya Bhavan at Moongottu area of Peyad in Thiruvananthapuram district, was earlier assured support by government authorities for his medical treatment.

However, as time passed, the Government left him in the lurch despite all the assurances.

Shyam’s condition came to be known to the public initially through a Facebook post by T M Thomas Isaac who was the State Minister then.

Shyam was an active volunteer with the volunteer organisation named Green Army, an organisation under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. He was active in the flood relief camps run by the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

With the Government assuring him of medical treatment, subsequently, Shyam met the then Health Minister K K Shailaja. The Government promised that the cost of surgery would be covered by the State as it is highly expensive.

After a while, the Government changed. When he met the present Health Minister Veena George, she also responded positively and assured him that help would be reached. Shyam has not got any help yet, even after 6 months.

Risky surgery

The doctors at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital said that the surgery is highly risky as there are chances of an infection.

But, Shyam says he cannot continue to be with the tubes and urine bags on his body for many days.

As the surgery could not be done yet, three dialyses are needed every week: one costs Rs 5,000. Dialysis is currently being carried out using the money that reached his account after many helped on knowing about him during the flood and with the support of the volunteer organisation.

Many a time, he cannot even walk. Though Shyam has even cycled with his artificial limb earlier, as the disease aggravated, he has stopped using it for the last one-and-a half years.

Shyam says he had sought treatment in a private hospital after the Medical College doctors turned him down saying it is highly risky. They are ready for the surgery if the amount is paid.

But, even after the surgery, Shyam may not be able to go out and work, doctors say.

Shyam’s wish is to work while staying at home and earning for his family. You can help Shyam Kumar by contributing whatever you can. If you wish to transfer money, please note the following details:

Name: Syam Kumar SS

Bank account number: 67172487056

IFSC: SBIN0070040

Bank and branch: SBI, Kattakkada branch

Branch code: 70040

Google Pay: 7907424988.