Kerala Rains | Schools shut in Kottayam, Ernakulam; yellow alert in all districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to experience heavy rains on Wednesday even as water level rose in many rivers due to the incessant downpour in the hilly regions of the central Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall across the state till Sunday. A yellow alert has been issued in all 14 districts of the state and Lakshadweep. A yellow alert is sounded when a region receives rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Night travel has been prohibited in hilly regions. Activities like boating have been halted for the time being.

The shutters of Malampuzha dam will be raised at 9 am on Wednesday. Those living on the banks of Kalpathipuzha and Bharathapuzha have been directed to take precautions as there will be an increase in the water level.

Ernakulam, Kottayam declare holiday for schools

Ernakulam Collector Dr Renu Raj and Kottayam Collector Dr P K Jayasree declared Wednesday a holiday for all educational institutions in their respective districts owing to a heavy rainfall forecast from IMD. However, university exams will be held as scheduled in Kottayam.