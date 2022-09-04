Woman arrested for running 'mobile bar' on dry day

Kochi: The police arrested a 37-year-old woman on charges of running a "mobile bar" on "dry day" on September 1.

The arrested accused, Reshma, used to sell liquor to her customers on the government-declared dry days such as the first month of every month when bars are closed.

She was caught red-handed when she was selling liquor in her "mobile bar" set up on the sides of Canal Road in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Reshma operated the business by keeping liquor bottles and glasses in her bag.

She also used to call the customers over the phone and supply liquor.

She had been under police surveillance for the last many days.

A police team led by Ernakulam Central Police Station Inspector S Vijayasankar arrested Reshma.

Other members of the inquiry team were Principal SI K P Akhil, ASI Sindhu and Civil Police Officer Basil.