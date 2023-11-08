Malayalam
Drunk gang of 6 beat ex-army man to death in TVM; 3 in custody

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 08, 2023 09:16 PM IST
armyman-murder-tvm
Pradeep; CCTV footage of the accused attacking Pradeep. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A six-member gang, under the influence of alcohol, thrashed an ex-serviceman to death during a dispute near a bar in Poojapura on Tuesday night. The deceased is Pradeep (54) of Poonthura.

According to police, the incident happened around 11 pm. Following an argument, the gang physically assaulted Pradeep. Prima facie, it looks like Pradeep fell to the ground and hit his head on impact, which caused the death. He was found lying dead late into the night.

Three culprits have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Poojapura police have collected CCTV footage of the accused attacking Pradeep and have launched an investigation focussing on the same.

