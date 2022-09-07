No end to stray dog menace in Kerala? 5 people bitten in Idukki on Onam eve

Idukki: Even with Kerala's stray dog menace making headlines in major newspapers across the state, it seems little has been done to curb the problem.

On Wednesday, five people, including a student, were bitten by a stray dog near Upputhara in Idukki's Kattappana region.

The incident took place around 5 pm on the eve of Onam festival in the state.

The injured were admitted to the Kattappana Taluk Hospital.

Stray dog menace claims 7 lives in 4 months

The stray dog menace has worsened in Kerala leading to seven deaths in four months from May 2022.



The deceased - all between the ages of 12 and 65 - are 12-year-old Abhirami, Mohammad Razan (12) from Malappuram's Chelembra, Omana (65) from Murikkasseri in Idukki, Sreelakshmi (19) from Palakkad, Kamalakshi (59) from Palakkad's Kumaranalloor and Perambra native Chandrika (53). They died of rabies infection.

Thrissur native Thaivalappil Sheela (52) died of a heart attack on the fourth day after a dog bite.

Of the seven deceased, all except Omana had taken rabies vaccinations.

Omana informed the hospital about the dog bite weeks after the incident as she developed an inflammation on her leg.

Though she was given a vaccine then and sent home, she died later on.

Dogs infected by rabies double in 5 years



The number of dogs infected with the deadly rabies virus has almost doubled in the last five years, test reports of the Kerala Animal Husbandry department have revealed.



Out of the 300 samples collected from pet dogs and dead ones, as many as 168 cases turned positive for the disease.

In 2016, this was 48 against 150 samples collected.

The cases of the virus in other animals, including cats, also doubled during the last five years.

A chief reason for the substantial rise in rabies cases is the stoppage of vaccinations, which were used to be provided with sterilization activities.

The shocking fact came to light when an inquiry was made into the reasons for the death of 20 persons due to rabies.

The immunity against canine rabies could be possible only if the dogs are vaccinated and the booster doses given at regular intervals.

The negligence in timely rabies vaccination has resulted in the spread of diseases among pet animals.