Minister alleges conspiracy to scuttle Onam kit distribution

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister G R Anil has alleged a conspiracy by external forces to scuttle the Onam kit distribution in the state and that vested political interests were behind this.

"I have received information that certain ration dealers connived a week ago to create a crisis on Wednesday, the last day for kit distribution. I am not taking the name of any association," the Minister said.

"On the day when over 80 per cent of people received the kits, a top political leader claimed there was a shortage of kits.

Each individual would have their own political belief. But the government does not have any politics over distributing kits. Some centres for public distribution were in the hands of certain external forces. Such people are not able to operate in this department now," the Minister added.