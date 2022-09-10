IMD predicts widespread rain in Kerala; yellow alert in 3 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2022 08:19 AM IST
File Photo.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain and heavy rain at isolated places in Kerala till Sunday.

This is because a low-pressure trough that has formed over the central west Bay of Bengal, away from the Andhra-Odisha coast, is likely to gain strength, informed IMD.

As a precaution, the weather office sounded a yellow alert in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, those living along the Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast will experience rough weather with strong winds up to speeds of 45-65 km/h on Saturday.

