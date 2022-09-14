Painting faux pas leaves Congress office in BJP colours

Thrissur: Attempts by the local Congress office bearers to spruce up the District Congress Committee office here became a huge embarrassment when workers painted one part the building in BJP's saffron colour.

The original plan was to paint the office in colours resembling the tricolour. But painters left Congress leaders red-faced with their faux pas.

Congress leader came to know about the change in colour after the photo of the saffron-drenched office went viral on social media. Soon local Congress officers also raised their protest with the leadership.

Before more damage was done, they repainted the office in white and green colours, a local leader said.

Labourers, who were rushed to repaint the office, told MMTV that the saffron colour was selected by Congress leaders. They also said they did not feel it was the 'BJP colour' when they were painting the office.