Painting faux pas leaves Congress office in BJP colours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2022 10:24 AM IST
The original plan was to paint the office in colours resembling the tricolour but the workers painted one part the building in BJP's saffron colour. Photo: MMTV

Thrissur: Attempts by the local Congress office bearers to spruce up the District Congress Committee office here became a huge embarrassment when workers painted one part the building in BJP's saffron colour.

The original plan was to paint the office in colours resembling the tricolour. But painters left Congress leaders red-faced with their faux pas.

Congress leader came to know about the change in colour after the photo of the saffron-drenched office went viral on social media. Soon local Congress officers also raised their protest with the leadership.

RELATED ARTICLES

Before more damage was done, they repainted the office in white and green colours, a local leader said.

Labourers, who were rushed to repaint the office, told MMTV that the saffron colour was selected by Congress leaders. They also said they did not feel it was the 'BJP colour' when they were painting the office.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout