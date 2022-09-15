Sick tribal woman carried on shoulders for 10 km through forest path

Munnar: A critically-ill tribal woman suffering from severe fever was brought to the hospital by her relatives and the panchayat vice-president on a hand-made stretcher by foot, covering a 10-km long treacherous forest path.

Valli, 38, wife of Pashi Muthu hailing from Meenkothi in Idamalakkudi panchayat, was carried on their shoulders by her relatives till Anakkulam in Mankulam. From here, she was taken in a vehicle to Adimali Taluk Hospital.

Valli was bedridden for a week after being afflicted with a fever. Due to heavy rain, she could not go to the hospital at the Society Area (Societykkudy) from her tribal settlement.

The other day, her condition worsened and she could not even walk. The panchayat vice-president V Mohandas then intervened and, with the help of her relatives, brought her to Anakkulam through the forest in the hand-held stretcher, locally known as ‘manchal.'

Motorable road is available only from Pullumedu in Rajamala to the Society Area in Idamalakkudi, the lone scheduled tribe settlement panchayat in the state.