Mukesh Ambani has darshan at Guruvayur, donates Rs 1.51 crore for annadanam

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd had darshan at Guruvayur Temple on Saturday.

His son Anant's fiancee Radhika Merchant and Reliance Retail director, Manoj Modi accompanied him to the famous Hindu temple in Thrissur district.

Ambani donated a cheque of Rs 1.51 crore to the annadanam fund. He was felicitated by Devaswom Chairman Dr VK Vijayan.

Ambani said that it had been quite some time since he visited the temple and expressed gratitude for the reception.

He reportedly agreed to consider providing financial assistance for a multi-specialty hospital project of the Devaswom. A request for the same was made by the Devaswom chairman.