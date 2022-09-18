Ambulance carrying heart patient waylaid, youth dies due to delayed medical care

Perinthalmanna: A youth, who suffered a heart attack, died due to delay in getting proper medical care after a car passenger allegedly blocked the ambulance in which he was rushed to the hospital and created ruckus, both on the way to the hospital and in front of the hospital.

The deceased is Vadakkepeediyekkal Khalid, 33, son of Vapakutty Haji and Fathima Kutty, belonging to Karekadu Padathepeedika in Valanchery.

Ambulance driver Abdul Azeez, of Pangu Valiyaparambil, who received injuries in the melee, is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The incident occurred around 12.45 pm on Saturday. Khalid, who reached a vehicle showroom at Padaparambu, suddenly felt chest pain.

The employees of the showroom immediately took him to the nearest private hospital.

When he was taken to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna from there, a car going on the front side allegedly obstructed the passage of the ambulance at Angadipuram overbridge.

There followed a verbal duel between the car passenger and the ambulance driver. Later, the car chased the ambulance.

Once reaching the hospital premises, there erupted another altercation in which the car passenger allegedly manhandled the ambulance driver.

Though the hospital staff came with a stretcher and life supporting systems, Khalid could be shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital only after a prolonged altercation. Khalid succumbed to injuries later at the ICU.

It is alleged that the delay in getting admitted to the hospital caused his death.

Based on the complaint filed by the ambulance driver, the police registered a case.

The car belonged to a native of Thirurkkad. The car owner said that he did not travel in the car at the time of the incident.

According to him, the incident occurred when one of his neighbours along with his brother took his son to the hospital after he fell down from a bicycle and got injured.

The police are currently investigating the matter. Khalid's body was buried at Vadakkumpuram Pazhaya Jumath Mosque.

Khalid is survived by wife Fazila, children Muhammed Atif and Muhammed Asim.