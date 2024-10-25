Kochi Biennale to launch Art Pavilion at Hortus to celebrate local art, artists

The Kochi Biennale Foundation is preparing to unveil an art pavilion at the Malayala Manorama Hortus Arts and Literature Festival. The pavilion, which will serve as a vibrant platform for the native artists of Malabar, is being brought to Kozhikode by the Meitra Hospital.

Faizal Kottikollon, chairman of Meitra Hospital and founder of KEF Holdings and Thula Wellness Clinic, along with his wife Shabana, emphasise that this initiative aims to serve as a stepping stone for artists from Malabar while helping them maintain their connection to their homeland. They also highlight Malabar's untapped potential and their perceptions of the region.

What motivated the decision to bring the Kochi Biennale Art Pavilion to Hortus?

Our land is home to countless talented artists. Whenever Shabana and I visit, we seek out these artists...musicians, painters, and more. Although they have a venue in Kozhikode to showcase their skills, many struggle to turn their art into a sustainable source of income.

Currently, artists often feel compelled to migrate to Kochi or elsewhere for opportunities. With the rise of the Kochi Biennale event, Kochi has become a hub for artists. We believe it's essential to create a similar stage in the northern parts of Kerala. This will allow artists of Kozhikode to perform and sell their works locally, generating income without having to leave their native place.

Our dream is to develop the Art Pavilion project along the lines of the internationally acclaimed Nadakkav School Project. When we first proposed a school of international standards, many were sceptical. Now, this model has been replicated in various places, including Kenya, Bengaluru, and Srinagar.

What is the significance of original art amidst the rush of life?

True happiness comes from sharing the privileges we have in life with others. It was with this realisation that we decided not to pursue ventures for money making anymore. We should instead focus on education and health — two key areas that are in crisis. While governments have limitations, individuals like us can contribute to meaningful change. Art and artists play a crucial role in alleviating human pressure and revitalising lives.

What are your latest plans?

This vision has inspired the launch of our new venture, Thula, in Chelari. What we thought about was how we could blend traditional medicine with modern medical practices. Thula is not intended as a profit-driven venture. It represents the first international initiative of its kind.

Is Hortus Malabaricus your motivation?

Although we have heard of the book Hortus Malabaricus, we have not fully grasped its significance until recently. We have so much information in our hands that are shared by legends like Itty Achuthan. Our approach focuses on treating diseases with modern medicine while restoring the body’s natural balance through traditional methods.

How will this present more opportunities for the local community?

Thula features vast local talent, including handicraft artists, weavers, and Kalaripayattu experts from Kozhikode. This initiative can be viewed as an effort to create more opportunities for the artists in the region.