PFI hartal: Attacks were premeditated, says Kerala CM; 1,013 arrested for violence

The state government has begun a clampdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) that organised a 12-hour hartal in Kerala on Friday leading to sporadic violence and damages to property.

At least 1,013 have been arrested in 281 cases registered by the state police over Friday's events. Besides, 819 others are kept in preventive detention.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the hartal violence unacceptable and hailed the state police for its timely intervention that prevented further mishaps.

He said the PFI attacks were planned and aggressive. "The attackers had their faces covered. They attacked the public, including a doctor. Their agenda is different. Such destructive forces cannot be supported by anyone," said Vijayan.

He said minority communalism had emerged to confront majority communalism. "But both forms of communalism must be opposed because it is dangerous for the country. Here, the communal forces have taken a terror standing," said Vijayan.

Hailing the state police, the chief minister added: "In many other states, authorities offer their silent consent and even facilitate communalism of their choice. But in Kerala, the timely intervention of the police force has prevented many riots."

Details of arrests (Region, registered cases, arrests, preventive detention)

Thiruvananthapuram City, 24, 40, 151

Thiruvananthapuram rural 23, 113, 22

Kollam city 27, 169, 12

Kollam rural 12, 71, 63

Pathanamthitta 15, 109, 2

Alappuzha 15, 19, 71

Kottayam 28, 215, 77

Idukki 4, 0, 3

Ernakulam city 6, 4, 16

Ernakulam rural 17, 17, 22

Thrissur city 10, 2, 14

Thrissur rural 4, 0, 10

Palakkad 6, 24, 36

Malappuram 34, 123, 128

Kozhikode city 7, 0, 20

Kozhikode rural 8, 8, 23

Wayanad 4, 26, 19

Kannur city 25, 25, 86

Kannur rural 6, 10, 9

Kasaragod 6, 38, 34