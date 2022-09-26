SC denies bail to Monson Mavunkal in POCSO case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case filed against him last year.



The court rejected the plea saying the charges against Monson were serious in nature.

The case was filed against him by his former maid, who accused Monson of sexually exploiting her daughter. It is being alleged that the girl was abused by Monson after giving her a promise that he would take care of her education.

The complainant had said that her daughter was sexually harassed at the age of 17. According to the victim, she remained silent for a long time out of fear.

In November last year, the doctor who examined the complainant had approached the Kerala High Court seeking security from Monson and his aides in the police force.

Dr V Priya, the senior assistant professor of Gynecology at the Kalamassery Government Medical College, had approached the court pleading that a false case was being filed against her stating that she harassed the girl while examining her in connection with the POCSO case against Monson.