BEVCO outlets in Kerala will remain shut this weekend

Thiruvananthapuram: Beverage outlets will remain closed this weekend, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) informed on Tuesday.

While Saturday (October 1) is the usual monthly off for BEVCO outlets, they will remain closed on Sunday (October 2) on account of Gandhi Jayanthi.

The BEVCO has also informed that on account of half-year stock checks and clearance, the outlets will shut early on September 30 (Friday) - at 7 pm.

Why are BEVCO outlets shut on the first of every month?



The rule that BEVCO outlets will remain shut was introduced by the government some years ago to prevent people, especially government employees, from splurging their money on booze on their paydays.



Government employees get their salary on the first of each month.

The government hoped that the rule would induce some austerity in the state that consumes the most liquor in the country. However, there's no concrete evidence to show that the rule helped curb the menace.