Medical negligence alleged after toddler with severe burns dies

Kanjirappally: A toddler who sustained severe burn injuries after boiled milk fell on her has died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased is Sera Mariya Prince, the only daughter of Edakkunnam native Prince Thomas and Diya Mathew.

Sera, who sustained the burn injuries on September 12, was under treatment at a private hospital in Erumely in Kottayam district.

The incident happened while Diya was making tea in the morning. As Diya took the vessel with the boiled milk from the stove, Sera ran up to her mother from behind and, unexpectedly, grabbed her clothes. The vessel slipped from her hand and the hot milk fell on Sera, Prince said.

Sera suffered burns on the left side of her body, including the eye and ear, and was under treatment for 16 days.

The post-mortem was conducted at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, and the funeral was held at St Mary's Church at Podimattom on Thursday. Prince, who works in Oman, returned home after his child's demise.

Prince alleged that negligence on the part of the authorities at the private hospital in Erumely led to the death. He also said that he would lodge a complaint against the hospital.

But the Sony Hospital authorities said that the child had suffered 40 per cent burns and there had been no medical negligence. Her health had improved during the initial days. But later the health condition deteriorated due to infection and pneumonia, the hospital authorities said.