Malayala Manorama to back govt's ‘No to Drugs’ drive with awareness campaign

Kottayam: Malayala Manorama will be launching its awareness campaign against drugs titled ‘Aruthu Lahari’ on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti Day.

With this programme, Malayala Manorama is joining the Kerala Government’s ‘No to Drugs’ intensive drive to combat the rising use of drugs in the state and curtail the supply networks of abusive substances.

As part of the ‘Aruthu Lahari’ campaign, events such as competitions for school and college students, phone-in programmes with experts and discussions will be held. Details of these events will be published in Malayala Manorama over the coming days and readers of the group’s publications would be encouraged to take part actively.

Manorama has also invited readers as well as school and college students to spread the message of the anti-drugs campaign to one and all so that no one else is sucked into the abyss of drug abuse.

Awards announced

Meanwhile, addressing a function in Palakkad, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu announced awards for the best college and university which effectively conduct the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign, which begins on October 2 and lasts till November 1.

A special programme will also be implemented by National Service Scheme (NSS) to take the anti-drugs message to at least one crore people in the state, the minister added.