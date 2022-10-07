With term limit, 'one-person, one-post' norm, IUML may herald reforms

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) would be forced to make significant changes at the helm if it strictly implements major organisational reforms like the one-person, one-post system and a three-term cap for peoples’ representatives.

The recent party state council meeting decided to enforce these two rules as part of a massive organisational overhaul.

Most of the party leaders from Kerala currently handle more than one position. Over half of the party MLAs and MPs have already completed three terms. Upon implementing the decision, the party will have to effect significant changes in its organisational structure and parliamentary representations.

The Muslim League had taken these decisions earlier too, but they were never enforced. However, sources said that the rules might be implemented this time, albeit giving exemptions to prominent leaders. A final call on the subject will be made by party state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

All its prominent national leaders from Kerala currently hold parliamentary positions. They are likely to continue handling multiple responsibilities till the next national committee restructuring process. Certain state party leaders, too, hold parliamentary posts. They might be removed from the leadership responsibilities during the next state committee conference. The party membership distribution exercise is slated to coincide with the formation of the state committee in February.

The three-term cap for peoples' representatives, too, may result in significant changes in party leadership. IUML strictly enforced the rule in the Malappuram district during the last local body elections. Party President Sadiq Ali Thangal, the then district president, initiated the reforms at that time.

Prominent parties in Kerala that have been following such voluntary limits are the Congress, CPM and CPI.