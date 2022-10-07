Driver booked for Vadakkencherry accident seen dancing behind the wheel | Video

Kochi: A scary short video that is out soon after the Vadakkencheryy accident that claimed nine lives shows Jomon, the driver of the ill-fated tourist bus, standing and dancing while driving at high speed through a wet road. The old video has gone viral on social media in the last few hours even as the victims of the accidents were being laid to rest.

The dangerous act was shot when he piloted the bus with another set of students during a similar excursion trip. One can clearly see Jomon standing near the driver's seat with one finger on the steering wheel while enjoying the music and shaking his legs to the tunes. The background voice of some children cheering his dare act can be heard.

It was raining outside and the road wet. The video showed the bus speeding even as the driver indulged in the reckless act.

A case of culpable homicide was earlier registered against Jomon soon after the accident in Vadakkenchery in Kerala's Palakkad district at 12.30 am on Thursday. He had escaped from the accident spot in the guise of a tour operator.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alathur, who leads the investigation team, said the cops would examine all the factors, including his escape from the spot and whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The speeding tourist bus, carrying students of Mar Baselious Vidya Niketan School, Mulanthuruthy, Ernakulam, rammed a stationed KSRTC bus from behind while attempting to overtake a car.