Ernakulam: Jomon, the driver of the ill-fated tourist bus that rammed into a KSRTC passenger vehicle, killing nine, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC Sec 304) on Friday.

Ernakulam native Jomon had allegedly scrammed away from the accident spot late on Wednesday night.

However, he was caught from Chavara in Kollam on Thursday afternoon whilst fleeing to Thiruvananthapuram.

Two accomplices who helped Jomon escape have also been taken into custody.

Overspeeding and reckless driving resulted in the death of nine, including students, on Wednesday night.

While Jomon was charged under Sec 304A (causing death by negligence) after preliminary investigation, stricter charges under Sec 304 were later added, said Vadakkencherry police.

Under Sec 304, whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment up to 10 years and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

Case against tourist bus owner



The owner of the tourist bus Luminous has also been charged in the case for failing to intervene despite him getting two alerts that the bus was speeding.

During the inspection of the bus, the speed governor, which limits the maximum speed of the bus, was found detached from its fitting.

The preliminary investigation report pointed out that reckless speeding led to the accident.

As per the GPS data, the tourist bus was travelling at a speed of 97.7 kmph at the time of the accident.