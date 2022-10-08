Scissors left inside woman during surgery five years ago, Health min calls for probe

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has called for a probe into an incident in which scissors were left behind inside a woman post her cesarean, five years ago.

The minister has asked the health department's additional chief secretary to investigate and file a report, and has assured strict action against those found guilty.

Thamarassery-native Harsheena Ashraf had a surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College on November 30, 2017 for her third delivery. She apparently experienced extreme fatigue and pain after the surgery.

Six months later, as her discomfort grew, she underwent treatment at a private hospital, where the scissors were found inside her in scanning. There has been no explanation from the hospital's side, yet.