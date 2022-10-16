250 schools vulnerable to drug pushing; Excise dept ups vigil

Thiruvananthapuram: The Intelligence wing of the Excise department has drawn up a list of the educational institutions in Kerala that are vulnerable to drug pushing. The Excise Commissioner has ordered lightning inspections at these schools once a week.

The list was prepared based on drug abuse instances among school children and their interactions with drug gangs. The report indicated the presence of drug peddlers on the premises of such schools and on routes taken by children while returning home.

The report specifically mentioned that drug peddlers are attempting to lure students outside school campuses since they are aware of the strict monitoring on the premises of such educational institutions.

The Excise bike-patrol team will continuously monitor these places and rein them in. They will conduct patrolling on the roads half-an-hour before the classes start and also just before the classes wrap up.

Though the Excise officers can give prior information on such drives to school authorities, they should keep the day and time of the inspections a secret.

The Excise teams have been directed to keep a hawk eye on bus stops internet cafes, and juice stalls where the students are likely to assemble in groups.