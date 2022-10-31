Parassala murder: Greeshma tries to kill self at police station

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 31, 2022 10:05 AM IST Updated: October 31, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Greeshma. Photo: Special arrangement

Thiruvananthapuram: Greeshma, the 22-year-old woman who owned up for the murder of her boyfriend Sharon, tried to kill herself on Monday.

According to sources, she consumed the disinfectant kept inside the police station toilet. 

She has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

During interrogation on Sunday she had admitted to poisoning Sharon. 

According to the police, Greeshma spiked his drink with a pesticide named Kapiq. 

Greeshma had called Sharon to her house with the sole intention of killing him, police officer stated soon after her questioning ended on Sunday evening.

The investigation team summoned Greeshma and her parents for questioning on Sunday. She was interrogated along with her parents and also separately. Her defense began to fall apart after hours of sustained questioning. Finally, she admitted to having spiked an Ayurvedic medicine with a pesticide that her uncle had stored for agricultural purposes, and asked Sharon to have it.

Greeshma's arrest was to be recorded today.

