Youth stabs girl at home in Thiruvananthapuram, slits own throat

Published: October 18, 2023 12:45 PM IST Updated: October 18, 2023 12:47 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A youth stabbed a girl at her home in Nemom here on Wednesday before slitting his throat. Nedumangad native Ramya Rajeev, who was stabbed in the neck, has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

The accused Deepak, hailing from Muttathara, attempted suicide by slitting his throat after the murder attempt. His condition is not serious.

The incident occurred at 8:30am on Wednesday. Ramya was living at a rented residence at Nemom.
It is suspected that Deepak attacked Ramya for rejecting his proposal.

