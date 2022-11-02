Man, son dead after car fell into well in Kannur

Kannur: A man and his son died after their car veered out of control and fell into a well at Nellikunnu in Kannur district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Mathukutty (58) and Vince Mathew (18).

Mathukutty is the brother of Mar Alex Taramangalam, the ordained Mananthavady auxiliary bishop.

The family had returned home last night after attending his ordination ceremony.

The car, which was parked behind the house, lost control and fell into the well while being taken out at around 11 am on Wednesday.

Mathukutty died on the spot while Vince, who was severely injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon. Mathukutty is survived by wife Shaija and children Ann, Liz and Jis.