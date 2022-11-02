Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man, son dead after car fell into well in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 02, 2022 07:45 PM IST
Mathukutty and his son Vince Mathew | Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A man and his son died after their car veered out of control and fell into a well at Nellikunnu in Kannur district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Mathukutty (58) and Vince Mathew (18).

Mathukutty is the brother of Mar Alex Taramangalam, the ordained Mananthavady auxiliary bishop.
The family had returned home last night after attending his ordination ceremony.

RELATED ARTICLES

The car, which was parked behind the house, lost control and fell into the well while being taken out at around 11 am on Wednesday.

Mathukutty died on the spot while Vince, who was severely injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon. Mathukutty is survived by wife Shaija and children Ann, Liz and Jis.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.