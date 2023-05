Kannur: Five members of a family were found hanging at their residence in Vachal, Cherupuzha panchayat here.

The deceased are Sreeja Vempirinjan, her husband Shaji and three children -- Suraja, Surabhi and Sujith -- from her first marriage.

The couple got married on May 16. Sreeja and Shaji were found hanging from the ceiling fan of the house and the children from the staircase.

Police suspect the children were killed before the couple died by suicide.

(More details awaited)