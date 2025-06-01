Gym owner held for groping female staffer in Kozhikode
Kozhikode: Nadakkavu Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old gym owner for allegedly groping a female staff member. The accused, Godson Jomon, owns the Be Fit Be Pro gym on Chulliyodu Road, Kottooli. The staffer accused him of misbehaving with her inside a cabin.
A team led by Nadakkavu Inspector Prajeesh apprehended Jomon. Police said he also faces a separate case for allegedly using abusive language against the gym’s receptionist. He has been remanded to judicial custody.
