Actress Bhamaa has shared a series of heartwarming pictures with veteran actress Urvashi, capturing a tender and affectionate moment between the two. In the photos, Bhamaa is seen resting her head on Urvashi’s lap, while Urvashi gently caresses her, radiating warmth and love. These touching images have quickly drawn the attention of fans, revealing the deep emotional bond the two share.

Bhamaa and Urvashi had previously acted together in the film Sakudumbam Shyamala. Although their on-screen collaborations have been few, the pictures speak volumes about their strong personal connection. Bhamaa posted the photos with the heartfelt caption: “My all-time favourite Urvashi.”

Bhamaa rose to fame among Malayali audiences through her portrayal of traditional, rooted characters. After her marriage, she took a break from the film industry. However, she recently made headlines by revealing that she is now a single mother. In recent times, Bhamaa has been quite active on social media, often sharing joyful memories and intimate glimpses of her personal life with her followers.