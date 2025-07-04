Kottayam: The Director of Medical Education (DME) in charge stated that initial reports concerning the poor condition of the building that collapsed on Thursday morning was submitted during 2012-2013. However, he added that there were no suggestions regarding demolition.

Speaking to Manorama News, DME in-charge Dr Vishwanathan K V said that the report did not provide a clear picture regarding the lifespan of the building. "The report found that retrofitting cannot be done and the building will have to be demolished in the future," he added.

According to the DME in-charge, studies were done by the Public Works Department (PWD), special teams from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology.

Bindu (52), a native of Thalayolaparambu, died after being trapped under the rubble of a 68-year-old building that collapsed on Thursday morning. She had come to the hospital as a bystander for her daughter, who was undergoing treatment at the trauma care unit. Her funeral will be held at her residence on Friday at 11 am.

Health Minister Veena George told the media that the collapsed building was constructed 68 years ago and had already been closed to the public by the medical college authorities. She has directed the district collector to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report promptly.