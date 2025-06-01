Kuwait City: Five people were killed and 20 others injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Al Reggai, Kuwait City, early Sunday. All the victims are Sudanese nationals.

According to AFP, three bodies were found at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The death toll may rise due to the severity of burns sustained by some of the injured.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident bears similarities to the 2024 Mangaf fire, which claimed at least 49 lives — including 24 Keralites — in a six-storeyed building in Kuwait.