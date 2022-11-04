Parassala case: Greeshma remanded in police custody for 7 days

Thiruvananathapuram: Greeshma, the accused in the sensational Parassala murder case, was remanded in seven days police custody on Friday.

The Neyyattinkara court approved the custody request submitted by the investigating team. Greeshma's mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmal Kumar, who are co-accused in the case, were also remanded to custody on Friday morning.

Greeshma is accused of poisoning to death her 23-year-old ex-lover Sharon Raj after he refused to break up with her.

The prosecution submitted to the court that they needed an additional seven days to question Greeshma as she was the prime accused. However, the defence attorney argued that only five days of custody were required for the questioning.

Defence claim

The defence argued that the case was cooked up.

The initial FIR recorded it at as a case of food poisoning. It had no mention of the type of poison or the person who handed it over to the victim. In his dying declaration, Sharon did not mention anything about Greeshma or her role in the poisoning. A magistrate recorded his statement on October 20.

It is unclear why the probe team is holding a rank-holder of academic excellence in custody despite these facts, the defence lawyer argued.

“Even if Sharon visited Greeshma's home with a friend, he could have brought the poison himself and consumed it. If we argue that Sharon intended to harm Greeshma, can you disprove it," the defence asked the prosecution.

The police do not have any evidence to prove the crime at present, the defence lawyer said.

'Record evidence collection process'

The court has instructed the investigating team to shoot the evidence collection process on tape and submit the CD of the recording in a sealed envelope to the court.

Greeshma, who attempted to kill herself at the police station, was discharged on Thursday. She has been shifted to the women's jail at Attakulangara.

Greeshma had allegedly served an Ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon after inviting him to her house on October 14. Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Greeshma had ended her ties with Sharon in February, but the latter was not ready to back off from the relationship, police said.