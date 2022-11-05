Viral cut-outs of Messi, Neymar in Kozhikode likely to be removed

The viral cut-outs of Lionel Messi and Neymar planted in a river in Kozhikode welcoming the FIFA World Cup in Qatar could soon be removed as an activist has threatened legal action on the local body citing encroachment and water pollution.

Pullavoor, the locality where the giant cut-outs were placed recently by supporters of Argentina and Brazil football teams, falls under the Chathamangalam Grama Panchayat in Kozhikode.

Abdul Gafoor, president of the grama panchayat told Onmanorama that advocate Sreejith Perumana has sent them a notice citing a host of violations. It is alleged that the cut-outs that are placed in the Kurungatt Kadavu River cause a threat to the natural flow.

The 30 ft Messi cut-out was the first to be erected and it soon went viral worldwide and a few days later, Brazil fans had planted a taller cut-out of their talisman, Neymar. Recently, the High Court of Kerala ordered local bodies to remove all illegal flex boards from public places.

"The letter addressed to the panchayat secretary cites encroachment, river water pollution and even violation of some clauses in the Forest Act. The advocate said legal action will be taken if the flex boards are not removed immediately," Gafoor said.

The panchayat president said the fan groups have been told about the development and they have agreed to cooperate. "The secretary told them such a letter has been received. They weren't aware of the problems and have said it will be moved from the water body," Gafoor said.

However, one of the fan groups, when contacted, said they have not received any communication from the panchayat.